Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,430 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Mizuho cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

COR stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

