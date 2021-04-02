iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,595,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,057,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,035,000 after buying an additional 71,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.