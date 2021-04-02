Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of DY opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

