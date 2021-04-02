Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 180.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

