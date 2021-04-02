First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 727,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 276,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 102,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,880,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.