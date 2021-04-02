Mariner LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Old Second Bancorp worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

