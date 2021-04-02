Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,449.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $59,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

