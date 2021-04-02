Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for RBB Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

