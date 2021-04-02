Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $272,952.00. Insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

