Lithium Americas Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of LAC opened at C$19.93 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$3.47 and a 52-week high of C$36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -50.46.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,573,962.64.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.