Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.

Nihon M&A Center stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

