Steelcase Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,174 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 977% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 139,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

