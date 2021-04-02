Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABCB. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of ABCB opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

