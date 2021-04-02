Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Piper Sandler

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

NYSE:BKU opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $39,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

