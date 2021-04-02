Mariner LLC Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

