Mariner LLC Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 320.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

