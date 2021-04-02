Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,245,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of Grubhub worth $105,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grubhub by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 13.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Grubhub by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grubhub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Insiders sold a total of 10,638 shares of company stock worth $790,031 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Grubhub’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

