SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

