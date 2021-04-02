First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,141 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

