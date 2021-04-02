$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of BAM opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $45.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

