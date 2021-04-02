Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 541.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Avast stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 469.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 498.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of Avast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

