Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

EFSC stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

