Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.