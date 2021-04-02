Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Costamare has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costamare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Costamare by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.