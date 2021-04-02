Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $34.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.