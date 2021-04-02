First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

