iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,079,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.