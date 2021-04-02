First National Bank of Omaha Sells 288 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diodes were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

