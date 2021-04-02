First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Medpace by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medpace by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 70,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,012 shares of company stock valued at $33,306,627. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

