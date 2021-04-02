First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,186 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.64 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

