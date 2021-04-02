First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.10% of CTS worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

