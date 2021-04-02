First National Bank of Omaha Has $1 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

FIX opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.