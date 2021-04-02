Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 54 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $185.41 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

