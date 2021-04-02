200 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

