NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.