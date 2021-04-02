River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $212.73

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.73 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 211.60 ($2.76). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 146,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.86 million and a PE ratio of 39.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. River and Mercantile Group’s payout ratio is 1.82%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Also, insider James Barham sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £19,673 ($25,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

