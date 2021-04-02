LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Short Interest Update

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVK opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. LIV Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.