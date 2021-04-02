GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

GHG stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

