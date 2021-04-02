Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Several research firms recently commented on FURY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

