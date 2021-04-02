Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Several research firms recently commented on FURY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

