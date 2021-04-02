LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

