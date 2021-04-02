Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 38,164 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,164 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

