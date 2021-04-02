Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3,971.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,335 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

