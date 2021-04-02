Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 51,325 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $108,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 757,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,092 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,174 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter worth about $36,386,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

