Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 115,638 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.96% of Lumber Liquidators worth $106,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.