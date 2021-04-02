ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $807,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

