Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$106.00 and traded as high as C$110.92. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$110.09, with a volume of 532,375 shares trading hands.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.07.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

