Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

