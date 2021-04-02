Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Eildon Capital Fund

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

