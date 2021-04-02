Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
About Eildon Capital Fund
