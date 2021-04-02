Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

