Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
